Michael Roy Williams, 65, of Hendersonville, NC went to be with the Lord Friday, November 13, 2020 at his home, following a brave battle with cancer.
Born in Little Rock, AR, he was the son of the late Roy Eugene and Mary Ruth Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey Williams; and his former wife, Becky "Kay" Williams.
Michael proudly served his country in the US Army and obtained an Associate of Religion/Church Ministries at Fruitland Baptist Bible Institute. He was an active member of Mud Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed his career in long haul trucking, music, reading, riding his Harley, hunting, and fishing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his beloved family and friends.
He leaves behind his wife, Margaret Sherman Williams; and three children, Christopher Michael Williams (Nicole) and their children, Asher, Amber and Jada of Baton Rouge, LA, Tosha Beth Williams and her daughter, Evie of Hendersonville, NC, and Micah Paul Williams (Micci) and their daughters, BayLeigh and Alysa of Hendersonville, NC.
Mike is also survived by three children of marriage with Margaret, Levering Kirkpatrick Ferguson (Ashley) and their daughters, Charlotte and Abigail of Hendersonville, NC, Richard Davidson Ferguson (Lauren) of Raleigh, NC, and MaryCatherine Elizabeth Paris (Heath) and their son, Grady of Flat Rock, NC.
Also surviving are Mike's two sisters, Kimberly Fletcher (Tony) of Monticello, AR, and Kara Sawyer (Jimmy) of Wilmer, AR; four nieces, one nephew, one great-niece, four great-nephews; former father-in-law, Paul Harmon and sister-in-law, Sheila Harris (Bruce) of Monticello, AR.
A funeral service will be held at 1 PM Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Hendersonville with the Reverend Dr. Greg Mathis and Reverend David Stanford officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to an organization of the donor's choosing.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 538 Tracy Grove Road, Hendersonville is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent through the website, www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.