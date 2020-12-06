Bill Parish
William Carolan "Bill" Parish, 85, of Booneville passed from this life Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at his home in Booneville. He was born Feb, 6, 1935, in Booneville to the late William Rufus and Rosa Maye (Carolan) Parish.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church-Booneville and the American Quarter Horse Association. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Bill served on Booneville City Council and Quorum Court as a Justice of the Peace.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Jo Parrish; brothers, Rufus Parish and Charles Richard "Dick" Parish; and sister, Loyce Lindley.
A double graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by two sons, Russ Parish (Amanda) of Booneville and Cam Parish (Carol) of Havana; daughter, Anna Foley (Stephen) of Springdale; sister, Alice Shireman of Hot Springs; 12 Grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; as well as, other relatives and many friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the First United Methodist Church, PO BOX 507, Booneville, Arkansas, 72927, or at: StJude.org www.robertsfh.com