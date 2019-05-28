Jamie Lynn Jones, 37, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Jamie was born September 24, 1981 in Borger to Jamie Perkins and Sherry Sullivan. She was a member of Riverview Baptist Church. Jamie graduated from Stinnett High School in 2001. She married Jimmy Jones on October 5, 2001 in Stinnett. Jamie loved listening to music and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents.

Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Jones of Stinnett; daughter, Kinly Jones of Stinnett; sons, Brayden Jones, Kedan Jones, Jimmy Jones all of Stinnett; father, Jamie Perkins and wife Norma of Fritch; mother, Sherry King and husband Brian of Stinnett; sisters, Mandy DeLuna and husband Sammy of Stinnett, DeeDee Perkins of New Braunfels, Alicia Argo of Amarillo, Amy Bennert and husband Jon of Amarillo; brother, Joey Martinez and wife Miranda of Stinnett; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family.