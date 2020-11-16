OKSTEIN, Alan H. Died on Nov. 15, 2020 at the age of 85. Predeceased by his wife Sheila (Elliott) Okstein, he leaves their children Sarabeth Okstein and Lawrence Okstein, daughter-in-law Lisa Beatty, grandchildren Shelby and Daniel, his wife of fourteen years, Karen, her two sons Michael and Joe Procaccini, and brother-in-law Chris Anderson. He also leaves his sister and brother-in-law Marlene and Arthur Swotinsky, their children Lisa, Amy, and Debra, and their families. Donations may be made to the Dept. of MA Marine Corp League, State House Rm. 545, Boston, MA 02133. Burial will be private. www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com