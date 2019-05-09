CVIJANOVIC, Alexander Of Watertown, born December 19, 1923, in ex-Yugoslavia died peacefully on May 7th. Fueled by a love of music, laughter and an insatiable curiosity about the world, Alex lived a life that very nearly spanned a full century. In that time, he survived the cataclysm of world war, the difficulties of wandering Europe as a dispossessed refugee and the challenge of immigrating to a new and unfamiliar land. He studied at the Harvard Graduate School of Design and, after graduation, worked closely with Walter Gropius. Through a long and distinguished carrier, he designed buildings in many nations on several continents, helping to form a world that had shaped him in so many unexpected ways. He is survived by his loving wife Maria and his sons from the previous marriage, Adam and Peter and their wives and many dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service on Monday, May 13th, at 11:00 am, at the Bigelow Chapel at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Massachusetts Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at give.massgeneral.org/madrc For an online guestbook, please visit devitofh.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2019