WAHLERS, Alfred H. Of Franklin, MA, peacefully passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the age of 87 after complications of a fall and dementia. Al was born in Glen Ridge, NJ. He was the son of the late Henry and Lydia (Schumacher) Wahlers. He graduated with a degree in Psychology from Western Maryland College (McDaniel College) in Westminster, MD. He met the love of his life, Yvonne "Mike" Webb, at Western Maryland and they married in 1955. Upon graduation, he served two years in the Army, stationed in Washington, DC. Al and Mike moved to Franklin in 1965 when he was transferred to the Liberty Mutual Insurance Company headquarters in Boston, where he worked for the majority of his career. He then joined Trust Insurance Company until his retirement. Al became involved with the Town of Franklin, serving as Town Moderator, Chairman of the Advisory Committee, Chairman of the Town Council, Chairman of the School Committee, and member of the Sewer Commission. He served for many years as a Trustee, then Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Benjamin Franklin Savings Bank. Al was a proud member of Excelsior Lodge of Masons. Al and Mike have been active members of the Franklin Federated Church since 1966, where Al served in various roles including Treasurer and Deacon. They hosted annual tennis party gatherings with their extended church family for many years. First and foremost, Al was proud of the 65 years that he and Mike were married. They shared many wonderful vacations and trips together and made friends wherever they went. He enjoyed many hobbies including woodworking, quilting, gardening, and making jellies. He was delighted to attend the concerts and sporting events of his grandchildren, as well as celebrations involving family and friends. In addition to Mike, Al is survived by his two daughters, Karen and husband Randy Myrick of Hingham, and Betsy and husband Peter Bertoni of Medfield, three grandchildren, Christopher Myrick, and Matthew and Meredith Bertoni, sister Alice Jane and husband John Buschman of Yardley, PA, brother Gary and wife Jean Wahlers of Oaks, PA, and he was Uncle Al to many nieces and nephews whom he held close to his heart. Al set an example for all of us by caring for one another and doing good in this world. We extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all the caregivers and staff at Benchmark Senior Living at Forge Hill in Franklin and Compassionate Care Hospice. You are all angels on earth. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a private Graveside Service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please consider a donation in Al's memory to The Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Room M557, Boston, MA 02215, Attn: Lisa Popitz, or Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, please write Al's name in the memo section of the check. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., is honored to assist the Wahlers Family. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Alfred H. WAHLERS