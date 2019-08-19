|
GENES, Andrew N. "Nick" Of Hull, formerly of Walpole, NH and Jamaica Plain, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was 86. Son of the late Constantine and Antigone (Gavostos) Genes. Beloved husband of Anne F. (Marr) Genes. Devoted stepfather of Peter Morano and his wife Janet of Westford, Karen McKie and her husband Alfred of Groton, David Morano and his wife Mary of Mendon, the late Jane Purdy and her surviving husband William of VT, Annie Zimmer and her husband David of Groton, and father of Karl Genes and his wife Justina of Roslindale, and the late Thalia Genes formerly of Newton. Loving grandfather of 13. Dear brother of Milton Genes of CA and the late Emanuel "Lucky" Genes and his surviving wife Pola of Braintree. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Services and interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nick may be sent to The Music and Youth Initiative https://www.musicandyouth.org or Success Boston, https://www.successboston.org Bostons citywide college completion initiative in Boston. See Keohane.com for online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019