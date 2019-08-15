|
|
SEIDMAN, Ann Willcox Died on August 13, 2019. She was born April 30, 1926. Professor Seidman was the beloved wife of the late Professor Robert B. Seidman, mother of Jonathan Seidman, Milton, MA, Judy Seidman of Johannesburg, South Africa, Katha Seidman of Brookline, MA, Gay Seidman Madison, WI, and Neva Seidman Makgetla, Johannesburg, South Africa. Ann was the beloved mother-in-law of four, grandmother of ten, and great-grandmother of four. Ann was Professor of Economics and taught at Boston University, Clarke University, Brown University, Wellesley College, University of Wisconsin (Madison), and at the Universities of Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Beijing. She was a leading dependency theorist, authoring numerous books on African political economy. Ann and Robert Seidman pioneered the field of law and development and legislative drafting, around the world, from Bhutan to South Africa, and helped draft constitutions for many countries, including Namibia, Somalia, Iraq, and Afghanistan. They loved sailing in Maine with family, friends, and colleagues; playing with their grandchildren, debating politics; and playing recorders more or less in harmony. In the 1950s, with other family members and friends, they established one of the first interracial planned communities on the East Coast, at Village Creek in Norwalk, CT. Family Funeral Services will be private. A public memorial will be held in a few months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Boothbay Region Land Trust, https://bbrlt.org/ Planned Parenthood, https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/ and ACLU, https://action.aclu.org Visit www.dolanfuneral.com for information and guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019