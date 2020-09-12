1/
BARBARA C. COLUCCI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLUCCI, Barbara C. Age 85, a lifelong resident of Winchester, September 11, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Carmella (Luongo) Colucci. Dear sister of Harriet J. Colucci of Winchester, Arthur M. Colucci and his wife Patricia, and Camille A. Colucci, all of Woburn. Devoted aunt of Michael Colucci, Janeen Colucci and her husband Christopher Shea of Methuen. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington Street, WINCHESTER, on Thursday, September 17 at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington Street, Winchester, at 10AM, and are reminded to wear masks and adhere to social distancing precautions. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester.

View the online memorial for Barbara C. COLUCCI


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Memorial Gathering
09:00 AM
Costello Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-1730
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved