COLUCCI, Barbara C. Age 85, a lifelong resident of Winchester, September 11, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Carmella (Luongo) Colucci. Dear sister of Harriet J. Colucci of Winchester, Arthur M. Colucci and his wife Patricia, and Camille A. Colucci, all of Woburn. Devoted aunt of Michael Colucci, Janeen Colucci and her husband Christopher Shea of Methuen. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington Street, WINCHESTER, on Thursday, September 17 at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington Street, Winchester, at 10AM, and are reminded to wear masks and adhere to social distancing precautions. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester.