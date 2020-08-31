KAGAN, Barbara Kagan, Barbara B. of Randolph, entered into rest peacefully with her family by her side on August 30, 2020 at age 83. Beloved wife of the late Barton D. Kagan. Cherished and devoted mother of Phyllis K. Clayman and her husband Larry Clayman of Mansfield, Rory Kagan and her husband Rafael Garces of Oakton, VA and Anita Kagan of Randolph. Treasured grandmother of Gregory Clayman, Julie Clayman, Raquel Garces, and Renee Garces. Devoted sister of Nelson Block of Peabody. Daughter of the late Saul and Irene Block of Chelsea. Barbara was a former employee of State Street Corporation, where she worked for 27 years. A former member of the Red Hat Society, and a lifelong member of Hadassah, Barbara had a smile that lit up the room. Although she had many interests, including reading and knitting, her true passion was her family. There was nothing she wouldn't do for her daughters and grandchildren. Barbara was a woman of high character. She valued integrity, honesty and loyalty and displayed these traits throughout her life. Barbara loved to have fun, shop, go to dinner and meet new friends. She will live on in her family's hearts eternally. Due to Covid-19 the burial will be private for family only. A public memorial will be held at a later date. Please reach out to the family personally to pay your condolences. Donations in Barbara's name to The National MS Society (Barton D. Kagan Memorial Fund) or The Alzheimer's Association
would be greatly appreciated. Schlossberg Chapel on the Hill "Family Owned" 781.828.6990 SchlossbergChapel.com