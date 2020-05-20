|
BURKE, Beryl E. Age 79, died May 1, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. She was born on December 3, 1940 to Cyril Othman Burke, Sr. and Vashti Naomi Burke (née Edwards), who immigrated to the U.S. through Ellis Island from Barbados in June, 1906 and November, 1918 respectively. Her parents settled in Boston and raised eight children, of whom Beryl was the youngest. Beryl was a graduate of Girls Latin School, and earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Boston University. Her lengthy career culminated in 30 years as an Accounts Receivable Analyst in the Controls and Statistics Department at the Boston Children's Hospital. She traveled extensively, but lived in Boston her entire life. An avid learner, she was an accomplished violinist, learned sign language and Braille, read voraciously, and created many toys and fixtures for children, friends, and co-workers. She was predeceased by her siblings Kenneth, Cyril, Jr., Vernon, Vashti, Stanley, Edwin, and Iris. She is survived by many nieces and nephews who will always remember her keen sense of humor, sharp wit, easy laugh, and interest in talking politics. A celebration of her life will be held in Cambridge at a later date.
