SIMON, Brenda Formerly of Winthrop, MA, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the University Place Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Charlotte, NC.



Born March 21, 1940 in Malden, Massachusetts, Brenda was the daughter of the late George and Anne Simon. After graduating from Revere High School she furthered her education at Salem State Teachers College where she earned a Bachelor's degree in education. Her career as a fourth grade public school teacher began in 1963 at the Liberty School in Revere, MA, from which she retired in 2002.



In retirement, Brenda worked as a clerical facilitator for the InterCoast Cruise Line in Boston. She is fondly remembered for her sense of humor, kindness towards strangers and delight in relating to children. She was a loving aunt to Julie Tracey, Dave Simon, Dan Simon and their children.



She is survived by her brother, Murray Simon of Charlotte, NC.



The Service will be held at 11 am on Sunday, June 30 in the chapel at the Hebrew Cemetery of Charlotte.



Expressions of sympathy may be donated to The , 4600 Park Road #250, Charlotte, NC 28209.



Condolences may be offered at



harryandbryantfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary