C. ROBERT WICHERS


1935 - 2019
C. ROBERT WICHERS Obituary
WICHERS, C. Robert December 2, 2019, age 84, of Leiden, Netherlands. Previously of Exeter, NH. Born in Arnhem, Netherlands to Berendina Jansen and Johan Wichers. Moved to the U.S. in 1968 after obtaining his Ph.D. in economics from the University of Amsterdam. Worked at Bell Labs and taught at SUNY Stony Brook and the University of Pittsburgh. Loved classical and jazz music, playing the piano, reading, chess, puzzles, wordplay, and desserts. Biked across the U.S. six times, including trips with each of his children. Built a harpsichord, handcrafted intricate Christmas cards, and mastered the sarcastic Sinterklaas poem. Predeceased by his brothers, Hans and Kees Jan. Survived by his wife, Marilyn Flitterman of Porto, Portugal; daughter Christine Wichers and son-in-law Thomas Keane of Somerville; son John Wichers and partner CB Loeb of Arlington; and half-sister Sacha Wichers of Slidell, LA. Robert was a loving and devoted husband and father and will be missed. His ashes will be scattered in the Netherlands. Per Robert's wishes, there will be no Services.

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019
