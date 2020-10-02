FANDEL, Catherine M. (Curtiss) Of Burlington, formerly of Reading, October 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James J. Fandel. Devoted mother of Kevin Fandel and his wife Joan of Framingham, Brian Fandel and his wife Diana of Tewksbury, Jonathan Fandel and his wife Amy of Reading and the late Maryann Ciampi and her husband David of Orangeburg, SC. Cherished sister of the late John Curtiss. Loving grandmother of 9 and loving great-grandmother of 2. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, October 6 in Forest Glen Cemetery, Forest Glen Rd., Reading at 11:30AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Her funeral service is private and there are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Catherine's memory to St. Francis House, 39 Boylston St. Boston, MA 02116 www.stfrancishouse.org
. For directions and online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Catherine M. (Curtiss) FANDEL