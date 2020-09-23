HEINSTROM, Charles W. Age 90, beloved husband for 59 years of the late Phyllis (Doucette) Heinstrom, passed away on Friday, April 17th, 2020 at CareOne in Wilmington. Born in Charlestown, he is the son of the late Albert and Gertrude (Walles) Heinstrom.Charles is the loving father of the late Susan Moody, Jerilyn Marchesi and her husband Edward, Wayne Heinstrom and his wife Donna, Donna LeBlanc and her husband Brian, Bill Heinstrom and his wife Kelli. Cherished grandfather of Becky Moody, Matthew, Michelle, Jonathan and Jordan Marchesi, Katelyn Heinstrom-Severance, Kelley Heinstrom-McGrath, Julie, Tim and Jillian Heinstrom, Lyndon and Brendon LeBlanc, Raquel LeBlanc-Peck, Travis and Tyler Heinstrom. Great-grandfather of 10 great-grandchildren. Beloved brother of the late Bob and Frank (his twin) Heinstrom and loving uncle to 37 nieces and nephews. To all of those who knew Charles well and loved him, he will always be remembered as the most kind and gentle man they ever met. A Funeral Service Celebrating Charles' Eternal Life will be held at St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., Reading, on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:30am. Interment will follow at Forest Glen Cemetery, Reading. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, www.barilefuneral.com
