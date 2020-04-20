|
SIEGENTHALER, Reverend David J. Age 93, of Cambridge, MA, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 in residence at Cadbury Commons. Born on All Saints Day, November 1, 1926 to Gottlieb and Agatha (LeBlanc) in Buffalo, NY, David was raised in Baltimore, MD. He graduated from City College of Baltimore, Franklin & Marshall College, Yale University, and Yale Divinity School. He was predeceased by his sister, Agatha Ann, and his brothers, Herbert and Carl. Upon his graduation from Yale, David was ordained in the Lutheran ministry and taught at the Bangor Theological School. Further study at the Episcopal Theological School in Cambridge, MA, led to his ordination in the Episcopal Church and his appointment as Rector of St. John's Episcopal Church, Duxbury, MA. After a decade of ministering to the faithful in Duxbury, David followed his true calling as scholar, teacher, and mentor, returning to the Episcopal Theological School (later, Episcopal Divinity School). As a member of the faculty at EDS for more than forty years, David was awarded an honorary doctorate, retired with the title of Tutor Emeritus, and faithfully cared for the EDS archives and special collections, which included a page of the Gutenberg Bible. He established a relationship lasting more than fifty years with the Society of St. Margaret where he was affectionately known to the sisters as "Father Friday," for providing ministerial services during his regular end-of-week visits. Throughout his career, David was passionate about social justice. He was proud to be a concelebrant at the ground-breaking consecration of Bishop Barbara Harris, the first woman ordained as a Bishop in the Anglican Communion. David was unfailingly kind to everyone he met, always with a loving smile, and a supportive word or two. When not teaching or ministering, David could be found tending to his extensive stamp collection, frequenting his favorite spots in Harvard Square, or reading The New Yorker and the comic pages. He will be missed for his deferential nature, clever wit, and ability to make one feel heard and important. David, with his former wife, Myra Vandersall Siegenthaler, raised four boys in Duxbury and, later, Newton Centre. He is survived by his sons: John and his wife Betty of Millbrook, NY, Mark and his wife Diana, of Bedford, MA, Paul and his wife Sherri, of Needham, MA, and Peter of North Adams, MA. David is also survived by nine grandchildren and one great-grandson. He will be missed by his close friend, Zev Michelson. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Charitable contributions in David's name may be made to the Society of St. Margaret in Duxbury or Episcopal Relief and Development.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2020