FRANGULES, Denise Sandel Beloved mother of Philippe Frangules and adored grandmother of Nike "Emma", William, and Isabel Frangules, passed away after a tragic automotive accident on August 6th. Denise was born to Andre and Marcelle Sandel in Paris in 1932. After World War II, Denise followed her parents in becoming a hairstylist. Denise met her future husband Andrew at the L'Oreal school in Paris. As a hairstylist, she worked independently and continuously for 58 years with a loyal clientele. Though she will be remembered by most for her beauty and style, those close to her will remember her resilience and work ethic - a true woman of steel covered in silk. Services will be held at a later date.