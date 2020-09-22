DiPERNA, Dolores R. (Machado) Age 89, of Tewksbury, formerly of Arlington, passed away on September 21, 2020. Dolores was the beloved wife of the late Mario S. DiPerna, devoted mother of Judith Barry of Tewksbury, Michael DiPerna & his wife Charmaine of Broomfield, CO and Paul DiPerna of Escondido, CA, loving "Gran/Quiggy" of Justin Barry, Alaria DiPerna, Kelsie DiPerna, James DiPerna and Tom DiPerna, great-grandmother of Eloise DiPerna. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Dorothy's Church, Main St. (Rte. 38), Wilmington on Friday, September 25th at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Cambridge Cemetery, Cambridge. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com