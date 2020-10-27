ROMANO FARREN, Donna (Jarosz) Of Lynnfield, age 91, October 24th. Wife of the late Arthur R. Romano & longtime companion of the late Richard Farren. Loving mother of Sharon Romano-DiGiovanni & her husband, Stephen, of Middleton, Gary Romano of Lynnfield, Wayne Romano & his wife, Judy, of Ipswich, Kenneth Romano & wife, Pamela, of Lynnfield, and Jody Farese & her husband, David, of Wells, ME. Cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren & seven great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Ronald Jarosz. A Mass will be held at St. Maria Goretti Church, Lynnfield on Friday. Due to COVID restrictions, please contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
at michaeljfox.org
For condolences, please visit www.BisbeePorcella.com