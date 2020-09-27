1/1
DOROTHY (PENNEY) LYDON
1924 - 2020
LYDON, Dorothy (Penney) Of Waltham, formerly of Belmont, September 22, 2020. Wife of the late Joseph D. Lydon. Mother of Merrily Smith, Sue Ellen Lydon-Daddona (Jack), Penney Lydon, Andrea Arnold (Robert) and Steven Lydon (Denise), all of Waltham. Also survived by nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and their families. Dot was also a sister of the late David, Hewitt and Robert Penney, and Adrienne Cusolito. Funeral Services and burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery will be private. To view Dot's Funeral Service please visit https://distantlink.com/Joyce.html at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 2009-6231 https://www.smiletrain.org/ or to Second Church in Newton, 60 Highland Street, West Newton, MA 02465 https://www.2ndchurch.org/ For complete obituary and guest book please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 27 to Sep. 30, 2020.
