EDWARD J. "JIM" SOPER
1960 - 2020-11-21
SOPER, Edward J. "Jim" Of Winthrop, passed away unexpectedly at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on November 21, 2020. He was 60 years old. Born in Winthrop, he was the beloved son of the late Marilyn "Cookie" (Ciampa) and Edward J. Soper, Jr. A lifelong resident of Winthrop, he was a 1978 graduate of Winthrop High School. He went on to attend Norwich University where he earned his Bachelor's degree. As a young man he worked with his uncle Arthur Soper, learning the carpentry trade. Jim was self-employed for many years working as a general contractor. He then became the building inspector for the Town of Winthrop. At the time of his passing, he was the Director of Inspectional Services for the City of Everett. He also taught at the Wentworth Institute in Boston. He had a lifelong love of hockey and would still skate two nights a week at the Winthrop Rink. He was a member of the Winthrop Lodge of Elks and the Barn Boys, Inc. He loved fishing, but most of all loved his kids and cherished his grandchildren. He also enjoyed working on his daughter's farm. He was the devoted husband to his high school sweetheart Diane (Ricupero) since 1982 and the loving father of Jennifer Hernandez and her husband Rob and James Soper and his wife Sara Soper Stevens. Dear brother of Michael Soper and his wife Debbie and the late Lisa Zagarella. Cherished grandfather of Elian Hernandez, Janelise Hernandez and Scarlett Soper Stevens. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Committal will be private. *Attendees must observe social distancing and wear masks in the Church* To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

View the online memorial for Edward J. "Jim" SOPER


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
1 entry
November 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Caggiano Family and Staff
