FREDERIC PIKE

PIKE, Frederic At the age of 86, of Framingham, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was the adored husband of Joanne (Goren) Pike. He was the son of the late Minnie (Haloon) & David Pike. Loving father to Nancy Hunt & her husband Stephen of Framingham, Shelby Burnham & her husband Jason of Framingham, and Marcy Blocker & her husband Jeff of Natick. He was "Pop-Pop" to Mia and Adam Blocker, Max and Ben Hunt. Dear brother of Burton Pike and Alan Pike. Fred grew up in Chelsea and Winthrop and was a proud Veteran of the US Army having served in the Korean War. Upon leaving the Army, Fred put himself through Law School at BU. He practiced law in Boston and Brookline before eventually becoming a Broker at Coldwell Banker for the past 30+ years. Fred was an avid Boston sports fan who was fortunate to witness several Boston Championships. He was the most amazing storyteller, captivating everyone with his outrageous "true stories" and his contagious laugh. Fred had a green thumb and loved his garden. Whatever he touched, bloomed. His greatest accomplishment are his girls, Nancy, Shelby, and Marcy who will carry on his legacy. His bride of 50 years, Joanne, will always be the love of his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the V.A. Boston Healthcare System West Roxbury VAMC Campus, ATTN: Voluntary Service (135), 1400 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132 www.boston.va.gov/giving/donation_opportunities.asp
