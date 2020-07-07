Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for GERALD DAVIDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALD DAVIDSON

GERALD DAVIDSON Obituary
DAVIDSON, Gerald Gerald Davidson of Brookline & Delray Beach, FL passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. For 60 years, he was the beloved husband of the late Arlene (Cutler) Davidson. Loving father of Dr. Cheryl Davidson & Alan Kusinitz of Boynton Beach, FL, Julie & John Sudenfield of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Framingham and Ellen & Robert Alperin of Newton. Adored Zayde to Ashley, Chad, Leah, Nathan, Madison, Daniel, Renee, Sam, Kaleb, Heather and Sarah and great-grandfather of Aubriella. Dear brother of Diane Gopin and brother-in-law of Phyllis & Clifford Seresky and Krana & David Rosen. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2020
