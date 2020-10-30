1/1
GREGG S. (STRICKLAND) MURPHY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GREGG's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MURPHY, Gregg S. (Strickland) Of Somerville, formerly of Indiana and Texas, October 24, 2020, at the age of 95. Devoted mother of the late Daniel Murphy. Loving grandmother of Melissa Pelletier, and her husband Eric, of Attleboro. Loving great-grandmother of Savanna, Lukas, Kristopher and Henson Murray. Visiting Hours will be held at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, on Sunday, November 8th from 1-3 PM with a Service held at 3 PM. Interment will be private. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved