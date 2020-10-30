MURPHY, Gregg S. (Strickland) Of Somerville, formerly of Indiana and Texas, October 24, 2020, at the age of 95. Devoted mother of the late Daniel Murphy. Loving grandmother of Melissa Pelletier, and her husband Eric, of Attleboro. Loving great-grandmother of Savanna, Lukas, Kristopher and Henson Murray. Visiting Hours will be held at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, on Sunday, November 8th from 1-3 PM with a Service held at 3 PM. Interment will be private. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com