KILEY, Jacqueline (Egan) After a long illness, Jacqueline "Jackie" Kiley, of Marshfield, passed away peacefully on May 16, surrounded by her loving family and devoted husband. Beloved wife of 63 years to William Kiley, Jackie was the loving mother of Patrick Kiley and his wife Sheryl of Goffstown, NH, Christine Leahy and her husband Joseph of Essex Junction, VT, Stephen Kiley and his wife Lorraine of Milton, Paul Kiley and his wife Becky of Zionsville, IN, and Maryanne Spicuzza and her husband Vincent of Marshfield. Cherished grandmother of Sean and Christopher Kiley, Matthew and Michael Forino, Timothy and Kathleen Leahy, Philip, Evan, and Ryan Kiley, Courtney, Emma, and Griffen Kiley, Nicholas and Benjamin Spicuzza, and great-grandchildren MacKenzie and Jaxson Kiley; Jackie was dear sister of Joan and the late Walter Finn, William and Ann Egan, and the late Leo and Madeline Egan. She also leaves many niece and nephews. Jackie was originally from Dorchester but later moved to Norwell to raise her family which was her greatest joy and full time job. In her later years, Cape Cod was called home. Jackie was an avid reader, painter and tremendous golf player. Her dedication to her Catholic faith was a constant sense of strength throughout her life. Jackie will be remembered forever as strong willed, kind friend, loving mother and amazing wife. She will be missed more than words can say. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, MARSHFIELD. Funeral procession from the Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Church, 40 Canal Street, Marshfield. Interment will be in the Couch Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Blvd., Memphis, TN 38105. For online guestbook and driving directions, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home Marshfield macdonaldfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Jacqueline (Egan) KILEY Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019