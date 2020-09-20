SILVERSTEIN, Jacqueline "Jackie" Passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020 from Alzheimer's disease. Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1932, Jackie moved to Boston to attend Simmons College, where she studied merchandising and graduated to begin her career at Filenes. At that time, she met her husband of 59 years, Robert (Bob) Silverstein, of Brookline, MA. Jackie and Bob lived in Chestnut Hill, Framingham and Newton and had two sons, Barry and Howard, who grew up in West Newton, along with their beloved beagle, Jacob. Eventually Jackie and Bob moved to Martha's Vineyard and then Boca Raton, FL, where Bob passed away in 2012. Jackie was known for her love of family, friends and fashion. She had a large circle of friends, many from Brookline High School where Bob graduated in 1947. Jackie was also known for her years working at Brooks Brothers in the Chestnut Hill Mall, where her sales of men's shirts were unrivaled. Jackie was also known for her passion for politics, fiercely supportive of the Democratic Party. Her love for life was contagious. In addition to Bob, Jackie was predeceased by her son Howard in 2016. She is survived by her son Barry, his wife Heidi and her grandchildren who she deeply loved, Natalie and Lucas. We will miss her terribly and want to thank the staff at Newbridge on the Charles, who took such good care of her these last few years. Services will be private.