REGAN, James Of West Roxbury, formerly of Galway City, Ireland, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020 surrounded by family. Beloved husband of the late Mary B. Regan. Loving father of Barbara Menard and her husband Richard of Walpole and Maura Regan of Roslindale. Son of the late Martin and Margaret Regan of Galway City, Ireland. Predeceased by his brothers Joseph and Walter Regan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Longtime member of the Irish Social Club of Boston. A Graveside Service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. For guestbook, gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2020