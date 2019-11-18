|
WHITLOCK, James "Jimmy" 61 years of age. Of Charlestown, November 16, 2019, peacefully in his sleep. Beloved son of Francis J. "Bo" Whitlock & the late Patricia (O'Brien) Whitlock. Loving twin brother of Joseph Whitlock & beloved brother of Patricia Williams & husband Timothy & John Whitlock & wife Christine. Loving uncle to Kyle, Amanda, Nolan, Morgan & Sara. Also many loving aunts, uncles & cousins. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Jimmy's Funeral Mass on Friday, Nov. 22, at 11 AM in St. Francis De Sales Church, 313 Bunker Hill St., Charlestown. Burial is private. There are no Funeral Home Visiting Hours. For obituary & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019