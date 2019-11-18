Home

Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis De Sales Church
313 Bunker Hill St.
Charlestown, MA
JAMES WHITLOCK Obituary
WHITLOCK, James "Jimmy" 61 years of age. Of Charlestown, November 16, 2019, peacefully in his sleep. Beloved son of Francis J. "Bo" Whitlock & the late Patricia (O'Brien) Whitlock. Loving twin brother of Joseph Whitlock & beloved brother of Patricia Williams & husband Timothy & John Whitlock & wife Christine. Loving uncle to Kyle, Amanda, Nolan, Morgan & Sara. Also many loving aunts, uncles & cousins. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Jimmy's Funeral Mass on Friday, Nov. 22, at 11 AM in St. Francis De Sales Church, 313 Bunker Hill St., Charlestown. Burial is private. There are no Funeral Home Visiting Hours. For obituary & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019
