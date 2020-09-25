KEENAN, James William Age 78, of North Andover, formerly of South Weymouth and Dorchester, passed away on September 22 at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veteran's Hospital in Bedford, MA. James was born in Boston, MA on Dec. 20, 1941 to the late Thomas and Claire (Cavanaugh) Keenan. James was raised and educated in Boston and graduated from Christopher Columbus High School and later graduated from Boston State College with a Master's degree in Education. James served in the United States Marine Corps as a Lieutenant Platoon Commander with the Second Marine Division and retired as a Captain. He was also a member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company and the Weymouth School Committee. Jim was fiercely proud of his country, the Marine Corps, his career with the Boston Public Schools, but mostly of his family. He was a devoted husband and father and a beloved "Papa" to his grandchildren. A proud Irishman, he loved a good beer and had a knack for storytelling. He enjoyed travel, history, music, meeting with his brothers and sister at the Eire Pub and to watch his grandchildren play sports. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. James is survived by his wife, Mary I. (Albrecht) Keenan, a daughter Julie Cox and husband John and grandchildren John, Thomas, Charles, and Rachel Cox, all of North Andover, as well as brothers Richard of Mystic, CT, Michael of Mystic, CT and Ralph of Walpole, MA. He is also survived by many special nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his siblings Thomas, Marie, Paul, Joseph, and Anne. Visiting Hours: Family and friends may call on Tuesday, September 29th from 4 to 7 PM at the Conte Funeral Home, 17 Third Street, NORTH ANDOVER, MA 01845. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, 11:30 AM, at St. Michael's Church, 196 Main Street, North Andover, MA 01845. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305. To leave online condolences, please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com View the online memorial for James William KEENAN