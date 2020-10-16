1/1
JEAN E. BAKER
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JEAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAKER, Jean E. Age 84, died October 7, 2020 at home in York after a long decline in health caused by the dreadful ravages of dementia. She was born April 11, 1936 in Newton, MA. Jean was predeceased by her mother and father, Elizabeth H. (McKay) Baker and Charles A. Baker, and brother-in-law Gerald Burzillo of Wellesley, MA.

She leaves behind her wonderful twin sister Joyce Burzillo, her nephew David Burzillo and his wife Sarah of Lincoln, NH, her nieces Sandra (Burzillo) Joiner and her husband William of Natick and Christine (Burzillo) Nilson of Newton, MA. Jean also leaves behind her loving partner of more than 43 years, Bill Pride.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the wonderful and kind people from Hospice of Southern Maine, 390 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074, whose help allowed Bill and Jean to stay together until the very end.

There will be an enhanced obituary posted at a later date to honor Jean, a great, kind and beautiful woman.

Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, YORK, ME is assisting with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved