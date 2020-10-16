BAKER, Jean E. Age 84, died October 7, 2020 at home in York after a long decline in health caused by the dreadful ravages of dementia. She was born April 11, 1936 in Newton, MA. Jean was predeceased by her mother and father, Elizabeth H. (McKay) Baker and Charles A. Baker, and brother-in-law Gerald Burzillo of Wellesley, MA.



She leaves behind her wonderful twin sister Joyce Burzillo, her nephew David Burzillo and his wife Sarah of Lincoln, NH, her nieces Sandra (Burzillo) Joiner and her husband William of Natick and Christine (Burzillo) Nilson of Newton, MA. Jean also leaves behind her loving partner of more than 43 years, Bill Pride.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the wonderful and kind people from Hospice of Southern Maine, 390 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074, whose help allowed Bill and Jean to stay together until the very end.



There will be an enhanced obituary posted at a later date to honor Jean, a great, kind and beautiful woman.



Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, YORK, ME is assisting with arrangements.



