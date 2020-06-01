|
ILLSLEY, Jean Lorraine Age 90, of Tewksbury, MA, passed away peacefully due to complications of Alzheimer's and Covid-19 on May 19th, 2020. Lorraine was born in 1929 in Cambridge, MA to John and Eva (Richards) Sellers. She graduated from Watertown High School, married Lloyd Illsley, and settled in Watertown, where they raised 3 sons and a daughter. Lorraine was very gifted in arts and crafts, especially stenciling, knitting, painting, and doll making. She spent many days with her children and grandchildren at the beach swimming, fishing and sailing. She always made sure there was an abundance of food when her children and grandchildren came to visit, no one would go hungry at Nana's house. In retirement, Lorraine and Lloyd moved to West Yarmouth, Cape Cod. She enjoyed reading, thrift shopping, yard sales, and teaching at the Senior Center. During earlier days, Lorraine enjoyed traveling with her husband and family to Florida, Hawaii, and Greece. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Illsley, her son Michael Illsley, her daughter Patricia (Illsley) Ballo. Lorraine is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Kenneth and Denise Illsley, son Douglas Illsley. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Lorraine will be remembered with love by many friends and neighbors. Lorraine was a kind, sweet, gentle woman and will be missed terribly. Expressions of sympathy can be made in Lorraine's name to Alzheimer's research or a Covid-19 relief fund. Visiting Hours: Sevices will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2020