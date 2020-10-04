1/1
JOEY L. MARANO
MARANO, Joey L. MARANO, Joey L. - Of Norfolk, formerly of Somerville, October 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Lori Marano. Dear Son of Pasquale and Elizabeth Marano. Loving father of Justin and Amanda Berneburg of Norfolk. Devoted brother of Louis Marano and his wife, Jennifer, of Tewksbury. Cherished uncle of Brooke and Sarah Marano. Also survived by many brothers and sisters in Public Safety. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Wednesday morning at 9:15, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ignatius Church, Chestnut Hill, at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours Tuesday, 3:30 - 8:00. There will be a firefighter and police walk through at 3:00. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joey's memory to the Somerville Firefighter's Scholarship Fund, Federal Credit Union, 266 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02145. Joey was a Somerville Fire fighter and Paramedic, Boston College Police Officer and Foxboro Police Officer, he will be truly missed by all who knew him.


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
