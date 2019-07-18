SPRAGUE, Jonathan E. Age 61, passed away peacefully at home in Hyde Park, MA on July 16, 2019, after a brief illness. He is survived by his cherished wife Judy, of Hyde Park, MA, mother Beverly and twin sister Jennifer, both of Hanover, MA; and brother Eric, sister-in-law Carolyn and nephew Matthew, of Manlius, NY. He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Sprague, of Hanover, MA. Mr. Sprague was born on May 13, 1958 in Quincy, MA to his parents, Harvey and Beverly Sprague. He grew up in Hanover and Norwell, MA, and graduated from Norwell High School in 1977. He had a wonderful childhood growing up on the South Shore and had many delightful times with his parents, sister and brother. They all share fond memories of exploring the woods of Hanover, enjoying Cape Cod in the summertime, and adventures with gram and grandpa. Jonathan lived his adult life in Boston, MA. For most of his professional life, Jonathan worked in traditional commercial printing. Following his printing career, he held clerical positions at Genzyme (Cambridge, MA) and Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston, MA). Jonathan was a talented artist and enjoyed his hobby of painting serene landscapes and natural scenery. He loved to travel and was fortunate to have shared amazing adventures with Judy seeing the world. He was especially enamored with the natural beauty of the Oregon Coast. Jonathan was an accomplished keyboard player, and spent many years performing with various bands in the Boston area until the early 1990s. He loved living in Hyde Park the past 20 years, and enjoyed painting, music, reading, good food and drink, watching his favorite TV shows, and spending time with his wife and 2 cats. He will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life is being planned by the family for a date to be announced in the near future, and friends and family will be welcome to attend. Donations may be made in Jonathan's name to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.



View the online memorial for Jonathan E. SPRAGUE Published in The Boston Globe from July 20 to July 21, 2019