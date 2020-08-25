|
BROOKINS, Kathryn Kathryn Juel Brookins, Founder and Publisher of Mission Hill News, 83 Died July 25, 2020 of Alzheimer's disease. She was born in the depths of the Great Depression to Frank and Irene Weibel in North Platte, Nebraska. She spent her early years in Madrid, Nebraska. Lived in Oregon, Illinois, the Sudan, England, Indiana, Ghana, Tanzania, Buffalo, Brookline, Turkish North Cyprus, and Mission Hill. Attended Reed College and earned graduate diploma in Anthropology from Oxford. Taught at Johns Hopkins, Purdue and Buffalo State College. Wrote for South Bend Communicator. Using lawsuits and meticulous research and uncompromising writing in Mission Hill News, she made Harvard more accessible to poorer students, fought rent control, and altered development and zoning as practiced in Boston. Mrs. Brookins is survived by Oscar, her husband of 47 years; her six children, Anamaria Lloyd of Seattle, Clifford Lloyd (Sally) of Hamilton, Ontario, Elizabeth Fulton of Paris, France, Ariana Packard (Michael) of Providence, Laura Brookins (Önder Demir) of D.C., and Julia Brookins (Paul Foster) of Austin; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She lived a full life and will be missed by many as the machinations of politicians may go unchecked by her challenges. Private Services were held July 28, 2020 with Brothers of Hope serving. Donations on her behalf to Addie Travis Brookins Endowed Council Scholarship at Jackson State University via this link: https://app.mobilecause.com/form/34eUag?vid=adlt2 Further details at: https:// Kathryn-Brookins.forevermissed.com and South Bend Tribune: https://www.legacy.com/guestbooks/southbendtribune/kathryn-juel-weibel-brookins-condolences/196684375?
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 30, 2020