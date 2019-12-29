|
|
CROWE, Kevin Acuff Died on December 26th, 2019. He was born on August 11th, 1975; he came to live with and was later adopted by his paternal aunt Molly and Bob Crowe in 1977, and became the brother of his first cousins, Caitlin, Meghan and Sara. He was a serious, sweet little boy who was afraid of the dark and loved Kenny Rogers and wanted to be a cowboy. Kevin never sat still as a child or an adult. He was always the loudest person in the room. No one forgets meeting Kevin. Most people have a Kevin story. Many have many Kevin stories. He wanted to find out everything about everyone, and to entertain. He made everyone laugh. Often to the surprise of his sisters, he could charm anyone. He was creative and loved telling and writing stories. He was a proud veteran of the Marine Corps.
Kevin had the biggest heart. He was the most empathetic and kindest of souls. He felt everything for everyone and made room for everyone. He did not want anyone hurting. He was chivalrous to a fault. He was always the first to volunteer when someone needed help, and no favor was too big.
He cared deeply about his family, and he was very proud of them and talked about them endlessly. He was close to his brother Sam Acuff and treasured that relationship. He loved being together with his aunts and uncles and cousins. He was especially cared for by Agnes Hunsicker and Billy Crowe. He loved his nieces, he was the kind of uncle who would show up past their bedtime with chocolate milkshakes. He had a wall of photos of the children in his life. He was an incredibly loyal friend, and was so grateful for and proud of the many friends who stood by his side since their childhood together.
Kevin struggled with mental illness, and never seemed to find stability in his adult life. So many times Kevin bounced back and found his way through. This time we lost him. We will miss him forever.
Kevin is survived by his parents, Molly Crowe and Bob Crowe; his siblings, Caitlin, Meghan and her husband Derek, and Sara and her husband Patrick; Sam Acuff and Lori Welden; his nieces, Lilo, Phoebe and Esme; his aunts and uncles, Agnes and Don Hunsicker, Shelley Acuff, Julie Acuff, Lee Acuff, Maureen and Philip J. Crowe, Nancy Flynn, Linda and Billy Crowe, Maria and Michael Crowe and Mary and Will Thompson; and his cousins, Jerry, Dea, Brian, Helen Arcadia, Michael, Brian, Karen, Stephen, Tim, Kelly, Peter, David, Katie, Laura, Jackie, Jenny, James, Julia, Billy, Brianna and Greg, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his birth father, Samuel S. Acuff; his grandparents, Mary Elizabeth and C. Shelley Acuff, Florence and Philip J. Crowe; his uncle Mark Flynn; and his aunt Carolyn Crowe.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New England Home and Center for Veterans. A private Service is planned.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 30, 2019