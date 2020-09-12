COUGHLIN, Kevin J. Of South Boston, passed away suddenly on September 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Heather (Crabbe) Coughlin. Devoted father of Kevin J. Coughlin, Jr. and Christine of West Roxbury, Micaela Coughlin and Paul Donlon of Roslindale, Logan Coughlin and his dog Zeus, Liam Coughlin and Catherine Cohen all of South Boston. Brother of Francis Coughlin, Peggy and Gerard Higgins all of South Boston, Brian and Dorothy Coughlin, Maryellen and Joe Anderson, all of Plymouth, Karen Regan Conroy of South Boston, Michelle and John Kerr of Plymouth, and the late Joyce Coughlin and Maureen Dahill. Brother-in-law of Richard Dahill. Grandfather of Riley, Braeden, Mason and Natalie Coughlin. Son of the late Francis and Margaret (Logan) Coughlin. Son-in-law of the late Claire Crabbe. He was the loving uncle to the Crabbe and Coughlin families. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON on Tuesday, September 15th from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston on Wednesday, September 16th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment private. Kevin played in one of the greatest high school hockey games in Massachusetts history in 1974, when South Boston came back and beat Arlington in the Boston Garden. Following his graduation from South Boston High he played college hockey at Michigan State. He also was a longtime coach with South Boston Youth Hockey and Soccer. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kevin may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. View the online memorial for Kevin J. COUGHLIN