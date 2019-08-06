|
|
GILLELAND, LaRue Formerly of Scituate, Massachusetts, passed away on July 24, 2019 at his home in Florida. He was 89. A lifelong journalist, he was Director of the School of Journalism at Northeastern University from 1981 to 1992, where he transformed a small journalism department into a top-ranking J-School. Prior to that, he was first a professor then Chair of the Journalism Department at the University of Nevada, Reno, from 1963 to 1981.
LaRue grew up in Missouri and earned both undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Missouri, Columbia, School of Journalism. He started his career as a news reporter working at newspapers in Honolulu, Los Angeles, Tulsa, and Memphis. During his career he interviewed many well-known people, including President Harry Truman, Martin Luther King, Jr., U.S. Representative Sam Rayburn, Elvis Presley, and Billy Graham.
Upon his retirement, LaRue moved to The Villages, Florida, with his wife Betsy. He loved sailing, traveling, and reading. He is survived by his wife, Betsy, and his children, Virginia Gilleland of Youngsville, LA, Michelle Daigle of Norfolk, MA, and Ross Gilleland of Norfolk, MA. He was predeceased by his daughter, Louise Lenzen of Las Vegas, NV. Also, he is survived by six granddaughters and four great-grandchildren. Services were private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019