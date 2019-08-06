Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LARUE GILLELAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LARUE GILLELAND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LARUE GILLELAND Obituary
GILLELAND, LaRue Formerly of Scituate, Massachusetts, passed away on July 24, 2019 at his home in Florida. He was 89. A lifelong journalist, he was Director of the School of Journalism at Northeastern University from 1981 to 1992, where he transformed a small journalism department into a top-ranking J-School. Prior to that, he was first a professor then Chair of the Journalism Department at the University of Nevada, Reno, from 1963 to 1981.

LaRue grew up in Missouri and earned both undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Missouri, Columbia, School of Journalism. He started his career as a news reporter working at newspapers in Honolulu, Los Angeles, Tulsa, and Memphis. During his career he interviewed many well-known people, including President Harry Truman, Martin Luther King, Jr., U.S. Representative Sam Rayburn, Elvis Presley, and Billy Graham.

Upon his retirement, LaRue moved to The Villages, Florida, with his wife Betsy. He loved sailing, traveling, and reading. He is survived by his wife, Betsy, and his children, Virginia Gilleland of Youngsville, LA, Michelle Daigle of Norfolk, MA, and Ross Gilleland of Norfolk, MA. He was predeceased by his daughter, Louise Lenzen of Las Vegas, NV. Also, he is survived by six granddaughters and four great-grandchildren. Services were private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LARUE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.