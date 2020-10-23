MULLER, Leonard E. A lifelong Lexington resident, October 22, 2020. Beloved son of the late George F. Muller and Isabel (Caterino) Muller. Devoted brother of the late George F. Muller, Robert E. Muller, and Eugene Muller and his surviving wife Judy of Lexington. Lenny is also survived by 2 nieces, Kimberly Muller and her partner Maureen Muller Robinson of Billerica, and Cynthia Moglia and her husband Ronald of Lexington, and by many cousins. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, October 27th at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, at 11am. Visitation immediately prior to the Service, from 9:30am to 11am. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862- 1800