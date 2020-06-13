Home

BERLOWITZ, Leslie Cohen Loving mother of Sarah Arron and husband Joseph of San Mateo, CA, adored grandmother of Eleanor and Walter, and sister of Gary Cohen of New York. Former President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, she contributed to a behind-the-scenes role as a leader in the national humanities community while building the prominence of the 240-year-old international learned society. She passed away on June 13, 2020. Services will be planned at a later date.

Published in The Boston Globe from June 15 to June 16, 2020
