McNULTY, Lester R. Died suddenly in his Franklin home August 1st, 2019 at the age of 68. Originally of West Roxbury, he was the beloved husband of Melissa J. (Polner), and father of Matthew, Adam, Douglas, and Patrick. He was the proud grandfather to four and was predeceased by his parents, Lucille (Carey) and Leo, as well as his sister, Lucy. Les proudly served his country both in the US and abroad in the Air Force, INS, and the FBI. As a special agent in Florida, New York, Providence, and Boston, he was known for his dogged persistence as he led numerous cases to successful prosecution, most notably as a gang buster in New York. Admired as a scholar with a crazy streak, he made lifelong friendships while defending our country. A private Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Horace Mann Educational Associates of Hopedale, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019