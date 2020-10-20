BRUNO, Louis J. Of Dedham, MA, passed away on October 19, 2020. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Born in Roslindale, MA on June 7, 1937, he was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Menna) Bruno. "Louie" is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Emily (Nancy Steers). They were married in 1959. He is also survived by his four children: John and his wife Ellen of Walpole, Mark and his wife Su of Norfolk, Maryann and her husband Jim Ward of Norfolk, and Sarah and her husband Tim Waters of Medway. He was cherished "Papa" to Jonathan Bruno, Lauren Keating, Arianna Bruno, Hannah Bruno, Shannon Ward, Kaitlyn Ward, Matthew Ward, and Aaron Waters. He is survived by his sisters Angela (Dolly) Goodwin of Millis, Mary Joan Brady of Wrentham, and the late Joseph Bruno. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He graduated from Boston Tech and served in the United States Navy as a 1st class engineman aboard the submarine USS Sarda. He graduated from Franklin Institute, where he received a degree in Civil Engineering and then worked as a general contractor his entire life. Louie was kindhearted and had a smile for everyone. He loved sports and family and very rarely missed his Thursday night league. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus and the Vets, both of Stoughton. Louie was truly beloved and will be missed by his family, extended family and friends. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, Visiting Hours will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Thursday, Oct. 22 from 4-7pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 23 at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 9am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Private interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Newton Wellesley Hospital Development Center, 2014 Washington St., Newton, MA 02462. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com
