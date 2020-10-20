1/1
LOUIS J. BRUNO
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LOUIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRUNO, Louis J. Of Dedham, MA, passed away on October 19, 2020. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Born in Roslindale, MA on June 7, 1937, he was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Menna) Bruno. "Louie" is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Emily (Nancy Steers). They were married in 1959. He is also survived by his four children: John and his wife Ellen of Walpole, Mark and his wife Su of Norfolk, Maryann and her husband Jim Ward of Norfolk, and Sarah and her husband Tim Waters of Medway. He was cherished "Papa" to Jonathan Bruno, Lauren Keating, Arianna Bruno, Hannah Bruno, Shannon Ward, Kaitlyn Ward, Matthew Ward, and Aaron Waters. He is survived by his sisters Angela (Dolly) Goodwin of Millis, Mary Joan Brady of Wrentham, and the late Joseph Bruno. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He graduated from Boston Tech and served in the United States Navy as a 1st class engineman aboard the submarine USS Sarda. He graduated from Franklin Institute, where he received a degree in Civil Engineering and then worked as a general contractor his entire life. Louie was kindhearted and had a smile for everyone. He loved sports and family and very rarely missed his Thursday night league. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus and the Vets, both of Stoughton. Louie was truly beloved and will be missed by his family, extended family and friends. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, Visiting Hours will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Thursday, Oct. 22 from 4-7pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 23 at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 9am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Private interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Newton Wellesley Hospital Development Center, 2014 Washington St., Newton, MA 02462. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral
08:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved