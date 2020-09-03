1/
MARY T. O'DONNELL
O'DONNELL, Mary T. Of Kingston, formerly of Arlington. September 1, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Domenic and Anna O'Donnell. Sister of the late Josephine Estever, Dolores Rahn, and Joseph O'Donnell. Mary is also survived by a few nieces and nephews. She considered as her family, Bill Cotter, Tom Harvey, Carmel Farrell, Cathy Carrigan, Eleanor McCullen, John McCarthy, Eileen Cahill and Family, John and Paulette Harlow, Richard Regan, among the many priests she supported and admired. She was the former secretary for Fr. Fulgence Bonino OFM at Saint Anthony's Shrine. Mary was a faithful and active sidewalk counselor of Operation Rescue Boston and member Helpers of God's Precious Infants for over 25 years. She described as her greatest privilege and blessing. Also active with Father McDonough of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Healing Ministry. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON on Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends invited. Visitation from 8:45-9:45 a.m. in the funeral home. All attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial in Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Rescue Boston, PO Box 870037, Milton Village, MA 02187. To send an online condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
