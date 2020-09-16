1/1
MELISSA SHOOK
1939 - 2020
SHOOK, Melissa Melissa Shook was a documentary photographer, artist and educator. She was born on April 18th, 1939, in Manhattan, NY the daughter of Robert C. and Sophia Strunk Shook, stepsister to Richard Samms. She attended Bard College, the Arts Students League and studied photography with Minor White. She relocated to Boston to teach at MIT's Creative Photography Lab. From 1979 to 2005 she taught photography at UMass Boston.

Melissa's photographic work reached a large audience with numerous exhibitions and publications. Her poignant images of Boston's homeless people and those of the backside of Suffolk Downs, are among the many subjects close to her heart. A devoted single mother, she documented her biracial daughter's life from the age of one to 18. Images from this ?Krissy' series were acquired by the Museum of Modern Art in New York, NY and the Fotografiska Museet, Modern Museet, Stockholm, Sweden. Her photography and other artistic achievements can be viewed at

www.melissashook.com

Ms. Shook was diagnosed with a glioblastoma in January, 2019 and died on August 27, 2020 in Chelsea, MA. Her kind and artistic spirit is dearly missed. Her family and friends thank Dr. Dietrich and the team at MGH. Memorial Service to take place after the pandemic, in both Boston and New York.

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2020.
