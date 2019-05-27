ETRO, Mildred A. Of Needham, formerly of South Boston, May 26, 2019, age 86. Millie has joined her beloved husband Henry in heaven. After a fulfilling 86 years, she has gone home. We who remain mourn what we have lost: a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, grandmother-in-law, aunt, and dear friend. Millie's five children, Jerry, Chris (Kenney), Mark, Jeanette, and Judy (McCaffrey) will miss their mother's strength and guidance. Her ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren will miss her unconditional love. Millie grew up in South Boston and lived there for 70 years. She worked at Bank of America until she retired. A self-taught seamstress, knitter, and avid reader, Millie loved caring for her large extended family, friends, and animals, and always put others before herself. Whether it was a baby blanket, homemade sauce, or a book, Millie had something to meet anyone's needs, even if it meant a forty-five minute bus ride followed by a fifteen minute walk. Millie's life was one well-lived, and she taught through example. May those who loved her always remember and honor her by emulating her selflessness, high morals, and deep love. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Wednesday, May 29, from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Needham, on Thursday, at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: the Women's Alzheimer's Movement at donate.thewomensalzheimersmovement.org or the MSPCA-Angell, 350 S. Huntington Avenue, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687 Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2019