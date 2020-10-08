STACK, Nancy R. (Dyffryn) Lifelong resident of Somerville and summer resident of Ocean Park, ME, passed away on October 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert G. Stack. Loving mother of Leslie DiCarlo and her husband, Tony, of Ocean Park, ME, Robert and his wife, Debra, of Erie, CO, Donna Mattson and her husband, Chuck, of Saco, ME, James of Saco, ME, Joseph and his wife, Lynne, of Londonderry, NH, Loriann Belezos and her husband, Bill, of Holbrook, MA. Dear sister of the late Russell Dyffryn. Devoted grandmother of Anthony, Julie, Melissa, John, Adam, Steven, Eric, Tyler, Cody, Olivia, Jayden, Larissa and Bobby. Cherished great-grandmother of Marco, Lucas, Gianna, Benjamin, Bailey, Romeo and Anthony. Dear aunt of Lynda, Janet, Kathi and Russell. Nancy was devoted to her husband, Bob, and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an active member of the Community Baptist Church in Somerville. She loved and cherished her time at the cottage in Ocean Park, ME working with the Educational Bureau, painting ceramics that Bob made, and having arts and crafts classes to all the vacationing children throughout the summer. She even loved to run the Craft Fairs on the Curtis Lawn or doing the International Dinners at the Rec Hall. Her friends meant so much to her and just about everyday she would be hanging out on her porch to say hi to anybody that just walked by. She was the greeter of Colby Avenue. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Due to COVID-19, Funeral Services will be held privately. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA