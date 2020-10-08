1/1
NANCY R. (DYFFRYN) STACK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NANCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STACK, Nancy R. (Dyffryn) Lifelong resident of Somerville and summer resident of Ocean Park, ME, passed away on October 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert G. Stack. Loving mother of Leslie DiCarlo and her husband, Tony, of Ocean Park, ME, Robert and his wife, Debra, of Erie, CO, Donna Mattson and her husband, Chuck, of Saco, ME, James of Saco, ME, Joseph and his wife, Lynne, of Londonderry, NH, Loriann Belezos and her husband, Bill, of Holbrook, MA. Dear sister of the late Russell Dyffryn. Devoted grandmother of Anthony, Julie, Melissa, John, Adam, Steven, Eric, Tyler, Cody, Olivia, Jayden, Larissa and Bobby. Cherished great-grandmother of Marco, Lucas, Gianna, Benjamin, Bailey, Romeo and Anthony. Dear aunt of Lynda, Janet, Kathi and Russell. Nancy was devoted to her husband, Bob, and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an active member of the Community Baptist Church in Somerville. She loved and cherished her time at the cottage in Ocean Park, ME working with the Educational Bureau, painting ceramics that Bob made, and having arts and crafts classes to all the vacationing children throughout the summer. She even loved to run the Craft Fairs on the Curtis Lawn or doing the International Dinners at the Rec Hall. Her friends meant so much to her and just about everyday she would be hanging out on her porch to say hi to anybody that just walked by. She was the greeter of Colby Avenue. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Due to COVID-19, Funeral Services will be held privately. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved