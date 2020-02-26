Home

Church Of Covenant
67 Newbury St
Boston, MA 02116
(617) 266-7480
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Church of the Covenant
Boston, MA
View Map
NATHANIEL PHILLIPS CARLETON


1929 - 2020
CARLETON, Nathaniel Phillips Harvard-Smithsonian Astrophysicist Age 90, of Cambridge, died February 25th from complications of Parkinson's disease. A celebration of his life will be held at 1:00PM Sunday, March 1st at Church of the Covenant in Boston. A native of Burlington, Vt., Dr. Carleton was an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics who made scientific observations of the northern lights, planetary atmospheres and quasar. He also helped to build innovative large telescopes for observations. He loved to solve carpentry and engineering problems around the house, conducted choirs locally, and built a catamaran and sailed it up the east coast with his wife. He raised his family in Carlisle, riding his motorcycle to work in Cambridge. He lived for a time in a houseboat in the Boston Harbor, and later lived in Winthrop until he moved back to Cambridge. Dr. Carleton leaves his wife Kay (Lapsley), his five children, Sarah (John) of Cambridge, Phillips (Vicki) of Shelburne, Vt., Mary (Lloyd) of Berkeley, Calif., Jane (Josh) of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Glen (Lynn) of Titusville, N.J.; his stepchildren David Gibbs (Jocelyn) of Somerville, Sarah Hoagland (James) of Summit, N.J., Julia Gibbs of Gary, Ind. and James Gibbs (Alyssa) of Ipswich; his brother Peter Carleton (Dayna) of Lawrence, Kan.; his grandchildren Emma and Eli Stickgold, Kira, Madeline, and Emily Carleton, Sage Carleton-Ferris, Chantal Peters, Steven Hutchinson, Zakwani and Ozma Gibbs, Isabelle Hoagland, Amelia Gibbs; many cousins and other relatives in Vermont.

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020
