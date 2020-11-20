1/1
NICHOLAS ABDALLAH
ABDALLAH, Nicholas II Of Norwood, MA, passed away suddenly on November 12, 2020. Nicholas was the loving son of John A. and Helen J. Abdallah. He was the dear brother of Olga A. Abdallah and Helen Abdallah Donohue and the late Paul J. Donohue. He was the loving uncle of Olga M. Donohue, Molly H. Tymoczko, her husband Alexei, their daughter Amelia, and Ann Donohue Bicknell and her husband David Bicknell.

Nick graduated from Norwood High School Class of 1967. He worked in the family business for most of his life. He spent happy days talking with customers, sharing jokes and sharing cares and concerns. At the store, he took care of many plants that had been given to him by friends over the years. Some of the plants are more than 50 years old. He was proud to show customers flowers that bloomed on the plants.

Nick loved music of all kinds. He could play the guitar and sing. He enjoyed going to concerts and performances with his friends.

Nick always had a dog which he cared for so well. Each day he fed the animals who lived around his yard. The animals would come to him to share the goodies and be fed.

Nick is being remembered by many as a very kind man. May his memory be eternal. All Services were private. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. If so desired, contributions in his memory may be made to the Town of Norwood Animal Shelter, Town Hall, Norwood, MA. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

Norwood, MA 781-762-0482

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
