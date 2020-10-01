MULLANE, Patricia J. (Laezza) Of Framingham, formerly of Waltham. September 29, 2020. Wife of the late Michael J. Mullane. Mother of Deborah A. Montesanti (Robert) of Tewksbury, James M. Mullane (Michael Callahan) of Framingham, Linda S. Ford of Shrewsbury, grandmother of Michael, Brittany and Mark Montesanti and Julia Ford, sister of Diane Lanno and Linda Laezza, nieces & nephews. Due to the Coronavirus, Services will be private. A Celebration of Patricia's Life will be held at a later time, when it is safer for all those who loved her to gather together. Memorials in her name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com