PATRICIA J. (LAEZZA) MULLANE
1939 - 2020
MULLANE, Patricia J. (Laezza) Of Framingham, formerly of Waltham. September 29, 2020. Wife of the late Michael J. Mullane. Mother of Deborah A. Montesanti (Robert) of Tewksbury, James M. Mullane (Michael Callahan) of Framingham, Linda S. Ford of Shrewsbury, grandmother of Michael, Brittany and Mark Montesanti and Julia Ford, sister of Diane Lanno and Linda Laezza, nieces & nephews. Due to the Coronavirus, Services will be private. A Celebration of Patricia's Life will be held at a later time, when it is safer for all those who loved her to gather together. Memorials in her name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
October 1, 2020
Pat was a wonderful person and my best friend. We have known each other for 48 years. I will always remember our weekly lunches and the fun times we had with our husband's, also our cruises. I wll miss our daily phone calls. She always told me we were sisters from another mother. I will miss her so much.
margie
Friend
