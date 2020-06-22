|
|
FLAHERTY, Phillip F. Of Weymouth, passed away June 21, 2020 due to complications of Covid-19. Phillip was born in Boston to the late Patrick and Marguerite Flaherty. He graduated from Boys' Latin School and Boston College and earned his Master's Degree in Education from Boston State Teachers' College. Phillip was a proud Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. He worked in Westwood for many years as a history teacher and retired as Principal of the high school. He was named MSSAA Principal of the Year in 1994. He began a second career as the Associate Executive Director for MSSAA. He was President of MSSAA from 1989-1990, and, retired in 2018 after serving in many capacities. Phillip was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed reading, carpentry and making boat models.
Beloved husband to the late Patricia (Ryan) Flaherty. Loving father of Paula J. Flaherty of Stoughton and Susan E. Flaherty of Bridgewater and former husband to their mother Barbara Flaherty of Bridgewater. Caring stepfather of Michael Norton, his wife Susie and their family of Nebraska and Carol Gregerman and her husband Stu and their family of Canton. Dear brother-in-law of Walt Sweeney and his wife Linda of Florida. Proud uncle of Larry, Paul, Sean and David Sweeney and Suzanne Henderson. Also survived by his longtime friend Charlie Flahive and his wife Gloria of Westwood. Predeceased by his sister Paula Sweeney of Hanover.
Due to the ongoing public health crisis, and out of concern for the health of family and friends, Services for Phillip will be private. Normally, the Funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Phillip's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Phillip to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2020