PHYLLIS C. (RUDIS) GENDREAU
GENDREAU, Phyllis C. (Rudis) Of Malden, formerly of South Boston, Dec. 2, 2020. Wife of the late Robert G. Gendreau. Loving mother of Michael Gendreau & his wife Tracy of Hudson, NH, Paul Gendreau & his wife Eileen of Medford, & Mark Gendreau of Malden. Sister of the late Edmund "Rudy" Rudis. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Kayla, Zachary, & Nathan Gendreau. Relatives & friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Phyllis' life in Saint Mary's Church, Herbert Street, Melrose on Wednesday, Dec. 9th at 10:30am. Please wear a face covering when entering church. Interment will be in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Phyllis' memory may be made to Castle Island Association, P.O. Box 342, South Boston, MA 02127. Past president of Knights of Lithuania Council 17. For online guestbook, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680


Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Saint Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Aj Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
